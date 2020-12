Governor Northam says Virginia will soon receive 70-thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be first in line. Northam is encouraging all Virginians to get the vaccine when it becomes available for everyone:

Meanwhile, Centra Health hopes to get a vaccine shipment next week. As of yesterday, Centra officials reported 45 COVID-positive patients in Lynchburg General Hospital. 13 of them in ICU.