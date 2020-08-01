Governor Northam declares state of emergency, defends handling of earlier snowstorm

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of another storm tonight. Our area is expected to receive an inch or so of snow.

The Governor is also firing back at critics of the way the state handled the storm earlier this week that resulted in hundreds of motorists being stranded on I-95 overnight Monday into Tuesday.

A Richmond area reporter asked Northam what went wrong:

Northam_what went wrong

Northam told a Richmond-area reporter that warnings were out and people knew the storm was coming:

Northam_should have known

State officials held a news conference this morning to discuss how they’re preparing for tonight’s storm. State police will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.