Governor Youngkin visits the Texas Inn

Governor Glenn Youngkin made a special trip to Lynchburg’s Texas Inn to help Delegate Wendell Walker present House Resolution #285. The resolution commends the Texas Inn for being the oldest and one of the most cherished restaurants in Lynchburg, as well as their great food and charitable contributions to the Lynchburg Community for 90 years.



Here’s the resolution about the Texas Inn:

HOUSE RESOLUTION NO. 285

Offered February 1, 2023Commending the Texas Inn.———-Patrons– Walker, Brewer, Byron, Campbell, E.H., O’Quinn and Ware———-

WHEREAS, the Texas Inn, a classic American diner that is the oldest and one of the most cherished restaurants in Lynchburg, celebrated its 86th anniversary in 2021 with a food drive to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Inn, affectionately known by many as the “T-Room,” was founded as the Texas Tavern in 1935, when restaurateur Isaac Nick Bullington franchised his Roanoke business in Lynchburg; and

WHEREAS, later renamed the Texas Inn, the Lynchburg restaurant moved to its current downtown address at 422 Main Street in the 1970s, followed by a second location at 110 Cornerstone Street in 2012, and a third location recently established in Harrisonburg in August 2022 at 95 South Main Street; and

WHEREAS, millions have passed through the doors of the Texas Inn since its founding, as its straightforward and consistent menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade relish, famous “chile,” all-day breakfast fare, and the restaurant’s beloved Cheesy Western, has kept generations of customers coming back year after year; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Inn restaurants have served “1,500 people, 15 at a time,” since the Great Depression, becoming the nation’s #1 seller of Jesse Jones’ Southern Style hot dogs; in 2022 alone, the restaurants served almost 400,000 Cheesy Westerns and sold more than 30,000 quarts of relish and 100,000 gallons of chili; and

WHEREAS, the classic red dining stools and retro decor of the Texas Inn and the warm and congenial service of its staff provides a transporting dining experience for both newcomers and regulars; and

WHEREAS, well known as a 24-hour establishment, and now open until 12:00 midnight and 2:00 a.m., the Texas Inn has long been a popular haunt for students from Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg, and Randolph College, and is a place where many fond memories have been made; and

WHEREAS, since 2018, the Texas Inn has been owned by Lynchburg native Dave Saunders, whose love and nostalgia for the restaurant from his experiences there as a child inspired him to acquire the business; and

WHEREAS, the success of the Texas Inn has been made possible through the care and professionalism of its employees, including legendary server Ms. Debbie, who have become fixtures in the lives of Lynchburg residents over the years; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Inn’s 86th anniversary celebration is a nod to the restaurant slang “86,” meaning a menu item is unavailable or sold out, and was embraced by the restaurant as an opportunity to participate in the #86Hunger initiative aimed at bringing an end to hunger in Lynchburg; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Inn sold $0.86 hot dogs on October 11, 2021, to encourage its patrons to join staff in their 86th anniversary festivities and to bring attention to the commencement of the restaurant’s 86-day food drive in support of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank; and

WHEREAS, after 86 years, the history and lore of the Texas Inn continues to be an integral part of the life and culture of Lynchburg and a major reason why the city endears itself to its residents and visitors; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED by the House of Delegates, That the Texas Inn hereby be commended on the occasion of its 86th anniversary and for its #86Hunger food drive to end hunger in Lynchburg; and, be it

RESOLVED FURTHER, That the Clerk of the House of Delegates prepare a copy of this resolution for presentation to Dave Saunders, owner of the Texas Inn, as an expression of the House of Delegates’ admiration for the restaurant’s history of contributions to the Commonwealth.