Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings cyclists to the region

The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings 100 cyclists to region this weekend

(Bedford, VA)—Drivers in the Bedford area will need to be cautious on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 100 cyclists participate in The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride.

All routes start and end at Falling Creek Park (1257 County Farm Road, Bedford). Four of the five routes will launch at 7:30 a.m. The fifth and shortest route will launch at 8:30 a.m. Bedford CenterFest is also underway on Saturday in Downtown Bedford, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most cyclists will have completed their routes by approximately 3 p.m. However, there may still be some cyclists on the roads into the early evening hours. The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride is a Gran Fondo, which is a large group ride that is not a race or competition.

There are three stops on this route that cyclists will visit to refuel. They are located at Gross Orchard (6808 Wheats Valley Road, Bedford), Chamblissburg Baptist Church (9226 Stewartsville Road, Moneta), and Pecks Baptist Church (1020 Pecks Road, Bedford).

Destination Bedford, Bedford County’s tourism department, is the presenting sponsor for The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride.

“We want to give a big thanks to Destination Bedford. They have been absolutely fantastic as our presenting sponsor,” said Lee Sandstead, race organizer. “Valley Road Rides happen all the way from Georgia to Maine in the valleys. We are finally having one in Bedford, and it’s a great adventure.”

For detailed maps showing the five race routes, check out The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride’s website.