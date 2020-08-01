Ground Zero Flag at Support the Troops Rally Nov. 5

For Immediate Release: Fire Department to Host Ground Zero Flag, Artifacts During Ceremony at Monument Terrace

On Friday, November 4 at 12 p.m., the Lynchburg Fire Department will present and display an American flag that flew over the rubble of the World Trade Center in September of 2001, at the weekly “Support the Troops” rally at Monument Terrace. The flag was originally placed at Ground Zero by a Port Authority police officer who lost a partner in the terrorist attack. Since then, it has traveled the globe – including three tours of duty in Iraq – in honor of American servicemen and women and all of our nation’s First Responders. Accompanying the flag is a cross made from marble recovered from the World Trade Center site, and a logbook with the signatures of all those who have helped accompany and display the flag and cross during their travels over the past 21 years.

The LFD will take possession of the flag on Friday morning and bring it to Monument Terrace for a brief flag-raising ceremony there. We hope to then fly it over all of the City’s eight fire stations for a duration of at least 9 minutes and 11 seconds at each station. The flag and artifacts will then be turned over to the next group of caretakers who will accompany them to their next destination.

The Monument Terrace group is also celebrating the state convention of the Military Order of the Purple Heart which is taking place in Lynchburg this weekend. A fire engine with a Purple Heart theme will be on display there on Friday.