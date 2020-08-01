Group pushes for elected school board in Lynchburg

The group called Conservative Parents of Lynchburg – which has more than 160 members — wants Lynchburg residents to begin electing their school board members. The group’s president Andrew Glover says the current system of having the 9 school board members appointed by City Council – leaves no accountability.

Conservative Parents of Lynchburg have had their petition certified and are now trying to gather 6000 signatures to get the issue on the ballot for a citywide vote in the 2021 general elections.