Group raises money for Kingston Reward Fund

It’s been two months since 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed in his home on Floyd Street has he played a video game in bed. Four people fired at the house and then ran away, and no arrests have been made. In honor of what would have been Kingston’s 7th birthday, the group One Community One Voice is teaming up with Crimestoppers to raise money for the Kingston Fund. Pastor James Camm:

You can donate at the One Community, One Voice Facebook page or at any Bank of the James location in Lynchburg.