Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game Aug. 27th

Return of the Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game

LYNCHBURG Va – After three years, the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire Department are proud to announce the return of the Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game.

The game will take place on August 27, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m. following the conclusion of the Lynchburg Hillcats Game at Bank of the James Stadium.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found using the link below. A portion of the presale ticket funds will be donated to the Special Olympics and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Purchasing a ticket gets you admittance to both the Hillcats and the Guns and Hoses game.

Both teams are looking forward to bringing this tradition back. All are welcome to attend.

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=331821