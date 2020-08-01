Gunshot victim is among two men charged in early morning Lynchburg shooting

Two men are under arrest after a shooting in the 6000-block of Edgewood Avenue early this morning. Lynchburg Police went to the scene around 2:30 for a report of shots fired and found one suspect, 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a gunshot wound to the leg. They said an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles were also struck. Police found another suspect, 23-year-old Da’quan Jymere Hunt, nearby. He wasn’t injured. Both men face numerous charges and Reeves remains hospitalized.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred in the 6000-block of Edgewood Avenue, early this morning.

On January 20, at 2:31 a.m., LPD officers responded to the 6000-block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also located an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles struck by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the occupied home was injured.

The adult male suspect, later identified as Samuel Christopher Reeves, was transported by Lynchburg Fire Department medics to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of injuries.

LPD patrol officers located the other suspect, later identified as Da’quan Jymere Hunt, nearby within minutes of the reported shots fired. He was uninjured from the shooting and taken into custody without incident. Two firearms believed to have been used in this incident were recovered by officers.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensics Units responded to assist with the investigation. As a result of this ongoing investigation, the two suspects have been charged:

Samuel Christopher Reeves, 23, of Madison Heights: Attempted Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharge Firearm within the City of Lynchburg, and Property Damage. Reeves has been charged, however remains at LGH for treatment of injuries.

Da’quan Jymere Hunt, 23, of Lynchburg, has been charged with the following: Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharge a Firearm in the City of Lynchburg, and Property Damage. Hunt was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

The incident appears to be isolated and the two suspects involved have been located.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.