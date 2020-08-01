“Gut punch”: Lynchburg City Schools responds to SOL scores

Area school systems reported a dramatic decrease in SOL scores.  It’s part of a statewide trend which officials blame in part on the pandemic and decreased participation in testing.  Lynchburg School officials are particularly concerned about math scores; for instance, 36% of all students passed their math SOLs, compared to 73% two years ago. 

Lynchburg Director of Instruction Allison Jordan: 

Jordan offered one explanation for the math decline in elementary schools: 

Math manipulatives  

Campbell County Schools went from 84 percent to 54 percent of students passing the math SOLs.    Bedford County Schools went from 83% to 55% passing. 