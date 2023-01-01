H Cary Talks Current State of Lynchburg GOP

H Cary, former Lynchburg City Councilman, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the dueling meetings from the Lynchburg Republican City Committee on Monday, what happened at the specially called meeting from Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, the current state of Lynchburg City Council as well as GOP, does Helgeson have a legitimate beef over the mayoral vote, what was being said behind the scenes are the specially called meeting, what effect has Congressman Bob Good had on this situation, what the future of the party is, and more.