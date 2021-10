After 182 years, an alleged rocking cradle that was believed to be lost, has been donated to the Lynchburg Museum by a direct descendent to the original owners. The Haunted Cradle story is one of the best-known local ghost stories with the original reports going all the way back to the late 1800s. The museum will do a live stream on October 29 to do a paranormal investigation, and the cradle will be on long term display at the museum starting on November 4th.