Have you seen this man? Lynchburg Fire Marshal looking for dumpster fire arsonist

For Immediate Release: Lynchburg Fire Marshal Seeks Suspect in String of Arson Fires

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of setting a string of dumpster fires in the midtown area early Saturday morning. The first fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in a dumpster behind the F&L Market on Bay Street. Fire crews responded and quickly had the blaze extinguished.

About an hour later, another fire was reported a short distance away at the recycling center at the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and Lakeside Drive. Crews put out that fire, but were called back a short time later to extinguish another blaze at the same location. A review of surveillance footage from the incidents at both Bay Street and Allegheny Avenue showed an unidentified white male (see attached photos) setting fire to cardboard materials and walking away from the scene.

Anyone recognizing the person in the photos or with information about the crimes is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 455-6375.