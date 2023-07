A court appearance by Delegate Matt Fariss was continued once again Tuesday when the judge didn’t show up. Fariss was due in Campbell County General District Court for a preliminary hearing on two felony charges in an alleged hit-and-run that injured a woman back in March and led to her obtaining a protective order against him. Court officials said the presiding judge – who’s from Richmond — did not show up and could not be reached by phone. The hearing was continued until Aug. 8.

