Heritage High School student seriously injured in fight

A Heritage High School student was critically injured in a fight yesterday between three students yesterday. Two resource officers responded to the fight. The students involved were 15 and two 16-year-olds. One of the 16-year-olds was taken to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke for additional treatment. Family members are telling reporters that the student has a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and is in an induced coma. Police continue their investigation.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to an assault between students at Heritage High School earlier today.



On February 26, 2024, around 12:45 p.m., two LPD school resource officers, who were on scene at Heritage High School, were made aware of an assault that just occurred by Lynchburg City School staff and responded immediately. Through the initial investigation, officers identified three male students, ages 15, 16, and 16, as the involved parties.

One student (16) was injured in the fight. The injured student was taken to the school nurse for first aid by Lynchburg City School staff, before being transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital by Lynchburg Fire Department medics. Due to the serious nature of the student’s injuries, he was later transported to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke for additional treatment.

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to assist with this investigation which remains active and ongoing. Additional information will only be released as an update to this press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.