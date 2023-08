Lynchburg Police Department Officer, Javaz Williams, and his K-9, Kairos, are back with Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about an arrest of a suspect in possession of narcotics, the odors that Kairos is trained to look for, being a dual purpose dog, the difference in scent receptors in humans and dogs, some of the training that Kairos does, do they have to be trained to not be alarmed by the sound of firearms, and much more.