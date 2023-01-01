Heroes At Home: Rick Reed and Ryan Zuidema

Rick Reed Founder of Safe Schools Lynchburg and Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about how Safe Schools Lynchburg came around, the Every Second Counts security film being put on the windows of E.C. Glass High School, what the advantage of the film is, how much of a delay would it cause, why E.C. Glass first, how often do school shooters go through windows or glass doors, the status of how the curfew is going, and much more.



