Historic Garden Week: Edie Light with Lynchburg Garden Club

Edie Light with Lynchburg Garden Club joined us in studio to talk about Historic Garden Week as featured in the Spring issue of HOME & the upcoming Historic Garden Day in Lynchburg on April 18th! She talks about setting the standard for other garden clubs in the state and how donations are used locally for historic sites. More information on the event can be found here: www.lynchburggardenclub.org/copy-of-cen…ree-project

Historic Garden Week in HOME magazine article: www.cvhomemag.com/historic-garden-week/