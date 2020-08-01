Homes, vehicles struck in gunfire exchange on Brook Street; teenager injured

Lynchburg Police say a teenager was slightly injured and multiple homes and vehicles were struck in a gunfire exchange on Brook Street overnight. It happened around midnight in the 800-block of Brook Street. Police say a 16-year-old male suffered a grazing gunshot wound but he was uncooperative. Witnesses described three black males firing weapons and then getting into a black smaller sedan. Anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Shooting on Brook Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a shooting and malicious wounding on Brook Street overnight.

On August 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., officers responded to the 800-block of Brook Street for a report of a malicious wounding and shots fired. One scene, officers were notified that a 16-year-old male suffered a grazing gunshot wound but he was uncooperative.

Multiple homes were struck as well as multiple vehicles in the gunfire exchange. Witnesses described three black males firing weapons and then getting into a black smaller sedan. Anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.