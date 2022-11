Rhonda Turner, Jennifer Smith Ramey, and Januwaa Davis from Horizon Behavioral Health join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to continue their High Stakes series and talk about the steady increase in overdose deaths in the Lynchburg area, Fentanyl and things that it is being cut with, how people become addicted, when they come in and help people with addiction, some of the types of treatment they offer are, success stories from people that have come into Horizon, and much more.