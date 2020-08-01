Hot job market! Virginia Career Works hosts Hiring Event Sept. 26

The National Labor Exchange says the greater Lynchburg area has more than 1,500 openings currently available. Analysts say job seekers should take advantage now, as concern builds about a looming economic recession. Virginia Career Works is partnering with more than a dozen local employers to host a Hiring Event next Monday, September 26, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center at 3125 Odd Fellows Road. Job seekers will be able to apply for positions and speak with hiring managers.

Here is the entire news release from Virginia Career Works:

Job opportunities remain prevalent in the greater Lynchburg area, with more than 1,500 openings currently available within 25 miles of Lynchburg according to National Labor Exchange. As talk of an economic recession looms, job seekers are encouraged to take advantage of the hot job market now before the situation has a chance to cool off.

Virginia Career Works is partnering with more than a dozen local employers to host a Hiring Event next Monday, September 26, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center, located at 3125 Odd Fellows Road in Lynchburg. Job seekers will have a chance to learn about openings, apply for positions, and speak with hiring managers.

Participating employers include: Banker Steel, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, C.B. Fleet, Centra Health, Charter Foods, Digital One Technology, First National Bank, Generation Solutions, Georgia-Pacific, Kelly Services, Lynchburg City Schools, NB Handy, and Old Dominion Job Corps Center.

Admission to the Hiring Event is free and walk-ups are welcome.