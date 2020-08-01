How much snow? Central Virginia prepares for Sunday storm

Central Virginia is bracing for a storm that’s expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow and perhaps a mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday.

VDOT crews are now treating roadways with brine. Spokesman Len Stevens says since Monday is a holiday for many people, they hope fewer drivers will be on the road:

Here are tips from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

Residents are asked to prepare in advance and take some extra safety measures:



Driving:Do not travel unless necessary. This keeps roadways free of traffic and safer for you, for VDOT road crews, and for emergency vehicles. If you have to drive somewhere, watch for black ice, especially on bridges, curves, and overpasses. Do not cross roadways obstructed with trees, debris or downed power lines. Assume all downed power lines are live.

Family Needs:Have a supply of water and non-perishable foods should your power go out. Other items to have on-hand include: flashlights, extra batteries, basic tools/manual can openers, first- aid supplies, prescription medicines, sanitation supplies, pet food and adequate fuel for generators and other equipment.

Pets: Make sure animals have warm shelters and ice-free water. Bring pets inside, if possible.

Communication: Only call 911 if you are experiencing an emergency – this keeps call lines open for those in urgent need.Call your private internet or power service provider directly if you experience an outage. Remember to fully charge cell phones, computers, and mobile devices in advance. Sign up for CodeRED weather alerts in advance at www.campbellcountyva.gov to keep informed of weather warnings.

Personal Health:Take it slow when shoveling snow! If you need to shovel snow, be sure to take breaks. The cold temps with the extra exertion can put extra strain on heart muscles. Keep hydrated, dry, and warm.

Heating:If you need to use a generator, place the unit outside to reduce the risk of toxic fume build-up. Use extra caution if using wood, kerosene, or other fuels as supplemental heating sources – make sure you have good ventilation. Refill heating units outside. Keep space heaters away from flammable items.

Community:Be sure to check on neighbors or those in your area who may need assistance.



“We’ve been in daily contact with our regional National Weather Service teams and the Department of Emergency Management as this storm tracks east,” says Tracy Fairchild, Director of Public Safety. “Our teams our positioned and ready to assist with emergencies. However, we ask that residents continue to do their part to minimize that risk to themselves and others during these weather events.”



Visit www.campbellcountyva.gov for resident updates or follow Campbell County Department of Public Safety on Facebook. For more information on winter storm emergency preparedness, visit our Public Safety preparedness resources page.



Here are tips from Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.

VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:

– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.

– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.

– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

– Bring with you snacks, water, cell phone charger, warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.

– Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas, and is in good working condition.