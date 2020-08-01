Human remains discovered in Amherst

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the discovery of human remains in the Town of Amherst.

At approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021), a survey crew discovered human remains in a wooded area within the 100 block of Loch Lane. The remains were found at the top of a ravine approximately 40 yards from the nearest building.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for positive identification, autopsy and examination. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.