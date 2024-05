Candidate for Republican Nominee, Hung Cao, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about why he is choosing to run against Tim Kaine for the US Senate, his stance on abortion, the issues at the Southern Border, what makes him stand out against the other candidates vying for the Republican nomination, does the GOP do enough for minorities, does he support aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, does the President have any responsibility to look out for Palestinians, and more.