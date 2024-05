TNT Sports play-by-play man and “Voice of the Final Four,” Ian Eagle joins The Sportsline to talk NBA playoffs, including his thoughts on the Cleveland Cavaliers bouncing back in game two to even up the series against the Boston Celtics, on why he’s most intrigued by the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves series, and if the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers can overcome their current hurdles to advance to the conference finals.