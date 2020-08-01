Ice and sleet contribute to slick roads and possibility of power outages

A mixture of sleet and ice is making for some difficult driving conditions this morning. As of 11am, State Police locally had responded to 16 Disabled Vehicles & 34 Traffic Crashes. Statewide, the number is 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles since midnight. The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period.

WDBJ 7 meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner says with a quarter of an inch of ice or more possible, another concern is power outages:

Teresa Hall with Appalachian power says they’re prepared for power outages: