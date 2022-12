After yesterday’s precipitation, roads in the area are slick this morning! Amherst and Campbell County schools are two hours late, and Lynchburg City Schools tell parents that school buses may be 15-30 minutes late.

Numerous accidents are reported, including:

Route 221 at Big Otter River Bridge,

Route 460 in both directions,

Enterprise Drive at J. Crew

Route 29 at the Carter Glass Bridge

VDOT crews have been active and working all night long, putting down an abrasive mix for ice.