In-person classes canceled as 30 Appomattox Co. teachers, bus drivers suffer side effects from COVID-19 vaccine

Students in Appomattox County got an unexpected day of remote instead of in-person learning today when many teachers and bus drivers suffered side effects from their 2nd COVID shot. Superintendent Annette Bennett told WLNI that about 100 school personnel got their 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, and 30 them called in sick early this morning. Experts say many people experience more side effects after the second dose but it’s a normal immune response. Bennett says while students worked remotely today, in-person classes should resume tomorrow. She says two groups of teachers and staff still need to receive their 2nd doses, and those will be scheduled for a Friday to avoid any more interruptions.