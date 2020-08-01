Interfaith Outreach 40th Anniversary Seeds of Hope Event

We are excited for you to join us as we celebrate our 40th Anniversary at this year’s Seeds of Hope Luncheon.

Special Honorees: Dr. George Hurt & Dr. Gus Petticolas

This year the luncheon will look a little different, with a new exciting location at the Academy of Arts, presentations going from 11:30-12:30 and box lunches available for pick up following the conclusion of the program.

This format is new to us as we are looking for a way to accommodate and honor one another in these ever-changing times. With this being an in person event we want to meet everyone at their comfort level,(masks or no masks, virtual option or in person) While much has changed, our heart to “love our neighbors well” has never wavered and we look to respond in way that gives respect to everyone. Again, we look forward to you joining us for this free fundraising event!