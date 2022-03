Earlier this week in Bedford County, an MS-13 gang member became the 4th of 5 men to be convicted and sentenced for the 2017 murder of Lynchburg teenager Raymond Wood. Wood was taken from his home Lynchburg to Bedford County where he was strangled, and his body mutilated. Bedford County lead investigator John Maddox and Sheriff Mike Miller joined the Morningline to discuss the case.

A fifth and final man still has to stand trial for Woods’ murder.