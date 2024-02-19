Investigators believe missing Virginia Tech student left on his own

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office believes a missing Virginia Tech student left the area on his own. Investigators say Jonathan Roop was seen on security camera footage from local businesses and a bank in Christiansburg Friday afternoon. Investigators believe he traveled toward Southwest Virginia or Tennessee and is alone. Roop’s family was expecting him home Saturday afternoon. They say this behavior is abnormal and deputies are attempting to make contact with him to confirm his safety, though they have “received no information leading us to believe that he is in immediate danger.”