24/7 Sports correspondent covering national college basketball, Isaac Trotter joins The Sportsline to talk conference tournaments and narrowing NCAA tourney field, including what team he thinks can join Purdue, UConn, and Houston as the fourth #1 seed, on UVA’s underperformance down the stretch being better than expected due to other teams’ slip ups, and his thoughts on JMU making the ‘big dance’ for the first time in 10+ years.