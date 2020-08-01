“It makes no sense”: Lynchburg prosecutor discusses Parole Board controversy; release of convicted murderer

A man convicted of murdering a Lynchburg teenager in 1989 will be released on parole on April 2nd. Gregory Joyner was serving a life sentence for the murder and attempted rape of 15 year old Sarah Jamison before the Virginia Parole Board granted his early release late last year.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison talked with the Morningline about the decision to release Joyner and the recent controversy surrounding the Parole Board:

Joyner will be released to Petersburg and is not allowed to travel to Lynchburg as part of his parole supervision.