A local man is in Hungary this week for an international para-canoeing competition. Jamey Parks, who lost a leg above the knee in an accident in 1999, hopes to qualify for team USA in the Paralympics in Tokyo in September. His trainer is Dr. Robert Vogel. Parks and Vogel train almost every day of the year, most recently on a small lake in the Wildwood subdivision since Timber Lake is being dredged. Parks will compete Thursday in Hungary for a spot on team USA. Here’s a little of his story: