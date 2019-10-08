10 Min Spinach White Bean Soup

F & L Market is having their Luck’s bean sale! .50 each limit 12 through Thursday. Stock up and enjoy this flavorful , hearty soup in a flash!
INGREDIENTS
-
1 tablespoon olive oil
-
1 yellow onion diced
-
6-8 cloves garlic minced
-
6 cups vegetable broth (or stock)
-
15 ounces (420 g) can diced tomatoes, drained*
-
1 teaspoon sugar
-
1 tablespoon Italian dried herbs
-
1 teaspoon kosher salt
-
½ teaspoon black pepper
-
4 (15 ounce) cans white beans (cannellini beans), drained and rinsed
-
4 cups baby spinach (about 6 ounces)
-
3/4 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese (for serving)
-
3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
-
In a large pot or saucepan, heat olive over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until onions are translucent and garlic is fragrant (about 2-3 minutes), while stirring occasionally. Add in the broth, tomatoes, sugar, Italian herbs, salt and pepper.
-
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes to combine all of the flavours together.
-
Stir in the beans and spinach. Continue to simmer gently until the spinach has wilted, (about 2 minutes).
-
Serve immediately. Take off heat. Stir through the parmesan cheese. Taste test, adjust salt and pepper if needed.
NOTES
*Substitute canned tomatoes for 3 fresh tomatoes, diced
NUTRITION
Calories: 94kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 11mg | Sodium: 360mg | Potassium: 198mg | Fiber: 11g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 1695IU | Vitamin C: 10.3mg | Calcium: 179mg | Iron: 1.2mg