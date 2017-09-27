4 Ingredient London Broil
F & L Market has Angus London Broil for $2.89 a pound this week. This is a family favorite, and it is so simple and delicious.
Ingredients:
- 1½-2 lb. London Broil
- 1 cup Italian dressing
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup honey
Instructions:
- Mix Italian dressing, honey and soy sauce in a large Ziploc bag.
- Add London broil to bag and, if possible, let it marinate several hours in the refrigerator.
- Grill on low heat 12 minutes each side (4 minute longer per side if you like it well done . . . but who likes it well done?!).
- This is a great recipe to quickly throw together in the morning and let marinate in the refrigerator during the day. Just put the meat in the oven or grill it when you get home.
- If you are living a cold climate and aren’t brave enough to grill in the winter , then preheat the oven to 375 degrees and bake the London broil on the lowest rack uncovered in a disposable pan for 45 min (+/- 15 minutes depending on preferred level of doneness).
- As always with red meat, let it sit for 5-10 minutes after cooking before cutting to seal in the juice.
- This London broil is great served with grilled asparagus and a smashed potato.