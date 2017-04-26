Amish Country Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

1 Box Corkscrew pasta

1 TB Olive Oil

1 Large Onion, chopped

1 lb Lean Ground Beef

1 can Tomato Soup

1 can Mushroom Soup

1 cup Milk Salt and Black Pepper, to taste

1/2 t Paprika

1/2 t Dried Parsley

DIRECTIONS:

1.) Pre-heat the oven to (350 deg F) – spray a large oven dish with cooking spray.

2.) Cook the Pasta, in a large pot, according to package directions.

3.) Meanwhile, saute the Onion in the Olive Oil until soft – add the Ground Beef and cook until done.

4.) As soon as the Pasta is done – drain and return to the pot.

5.) Add the cooked Meat, Tomato & Mushroom Soups and Milk to the Pasta – stir through – season to taste with Salt & Pepper.

6.) Transfer to the prepared oven dish – sprinkle with Paprika and Parsley – bake 25 – 30 minutes. Serve with a salad or a side dish.