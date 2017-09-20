Apple Cider Pork Chops

F & L has some beautiful boneless pork chops this week, only $1.69 a pound. This recipe is simple but elevates the chops to a beautiful entree for any fall meal. Pair with Cooked apples and a nice spoon bread and dinner is served!

4 Center cut chops

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 TBS Oil

1 1/2 Cups Apple Cider

2 TBS Brown Sugar (The brown sugar Splenda brand works too)

1 TBS of Whole Grain Mustard