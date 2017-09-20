Apple Cider Pork Chops
F & L has some beautiful boneless pork chops this week, only $1.69 a pound. This recipe is simple but elevates the chops to a beautiful entree for any fall meal. Pair with Cooked apples and a nice spoon bread and dinner is served!
- 4 Center cut chops
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 2 TBS Oil
- 1 1/2 Cups Apple Cider
- 2 TBS Brown Sugar (The brown sugar Splenda brand works too)
- 1 TBS of Whole Grain Mustard
- Pat 4 center-cut pork chops dry with paper towel; sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. In 10-inch skillet, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Cook pork chops in oil about 4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove from skillet.
- In same skillet, add 1 1/2 cups apple cider and 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar; cook to a thick, syrupy glaze and until reduced by about half. Stir in 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard; season with salt and pepper.
- Pour glaze over pork chops for serving.