Artichoke Chicken
(You can use aluminum foil to help with clean up. This chicken is to die for!)
- 1 (15 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 pinch garlic pepper
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- In a medium bowl, mix together the artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, and garlic pepper. Place chicken in a greased baking dish, and cover evenly with artichoke mixture.
- Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear.