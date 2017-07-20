Artichoke Chicken

(You can use aluminum foil to help with clean up. This chicken is to die for!)
  • 1 (15 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 pinch garlic pepper
  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. In a medium bowl, mix together the artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, and garlic pepper. Place chicken in a greased baking dish, and cover evenly with artichoke mixture.
  3. Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear.








Janet's Five & Dine

