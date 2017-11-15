Asian Sticky Ribs

November 15th, 2017 | Written by:
F&L Market has Country Style Ribs for $1.99 a pound and this is a fantastic recipe that rivals even the finest restaurant version!
Ingredients:
  • 2½-3 lbs pork ribs
  • ¼ cup white vinegar
  • Salt
  • Marinade/sauce:
  • 1 tbsp hoisin sauce
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ cup ketchup
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp ginger, diced
  • 1 tbsp garlic, diced
  • Garnish: sesame seeds and chopped green onion
Instructions:
  1. Fill a large pot halfway full with water. Stir in the vinegar and 2 tsp of salt, then add in the pork ribs. Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. Drain and set aside.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, combine the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sugar, ketchup, lemon juice, honey, ginger, and garlic. Whisk to combine.
  3. Place the cooked ribs in a large ziplock bag and pour on the marinade. Marinate for 4-6 hours, turning occasionally to mix.
  4. Barbecue the ribs till slightly charred, reserving the marinade.
  5. In a medium-sized saucepan, bring the marinade to a boil, then reduce the heat and let thicken. Drizzle over the ribs.
  6. Serve hot!









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test