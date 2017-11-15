Asian Sticky Ribs
F&L Market has Country Style Ribs for $1.99 a pound and this is a fantastic recipe that rivals even the finest restaurant version!
Ingredients:
- 2½-3 lbs pork ribs
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- Salt
- Marinade/sauce:
- 1 tbsp hoisin sauce
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup ketchup
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 3 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp ginger, diced
- 1 tbsp garlic, diced
- Garnish: sesame seeds and chopped green onion
Instructions:
- Fill a large pot halfway full with water. Stir in the vinegar and 2 tsp of salt, then add in the pork ribs. Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sugar, ketchup, lemon juice, honey, ginger, and garlic. Whisk to combine.
- Place the cooked ribs in a large ziplock bag and pour on the marinade. Marinate for 4-6 hours, turning occasionally to mix.
- Barbecue the ribs till slightly charred, reserving the marinade.
- In a medium-sized saucepan, bring the marinade to a boil, then reduce the heat and let thicken. Drizzle over the ribs.
- Serve hot!