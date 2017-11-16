Asian Sticky Ribs

F&L Market has Country Style Ribs for $1.99 a pound and this is a fantastic recipe that rivals even the finest restaurant version.

Ingredients:

2½-3 lbs pork ribs

¼ cup white vinegar

salt

Marinade/Sauce:

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup sugar

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup lemon juice

3 tbsp honey

1 tbsp ginger, diced

1 tbsp garlic, diced

Garnish: sesame seeds and chopped green onion

Instructions: