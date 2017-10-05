Bacon BBQ Chicken Bombs
Ingredients:
- 5 boneless skinless chicken breasts or 10 fillets
- 5 jalapenos, de-seeded, sliced in half lengthwise
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- salt and pepper to taste
- 20 slices bacon
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
Instructions:
- If using chicken breasts, cut them lengthwise into thin fillets, each fillet will make one bomb.
- Pound the chicken fillets between parchment paper until about ¼ inch thin.
- Season each with salt and pepper.
- Wash jalapenos, cut stem off, slice lengthwise, remove seeds and clean out center.
- Rinse jalapenos a second time.
- In a mixing bowl, mix cream cheese and chedder cheese until well blended.
- Fill each jalapeno half with about 1 Tbs or little more of cheese mixture.
- Place filled jalapeno half, cheese side down on chicken fillets and roll chicken around jalapeno.
- It doesn’t always close the way you think it should. No worries! The bacon will pull it all together.
- Wrap 2 pieces of bacon (one at a time) tightly around the rolled chicken, start at one end, wrap half the fillet and finish the 2nd half with the other piece of bacon, and tuck bacon into itself to seal ends closed.
- You do not need toothpicks, because it all comes together in the cooking process.
FOR OVEN VERSION:
- Preheat oven to 400 degree and place chicken bombs on a foil lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 20 minutes, turning once to help cook the bacon.
- *I suggest to change baking sheets/pans in order to loose some of the bacon fat.
- Reduce heat to 375 degree, line another baking sheet or pan, and place chicken bombs in a new one.
- Brush each chicken bomb with barbecue sauce, then use a spatula to flip them over to the other side, and brush the tops with more sauce and return to the oven for 5-6 minutes.
- Remove from oven, brush on more sauce, and place under broil setting for a few minutes so bacon can crisp completely, and the chicken is totally cooked through.
- Remove from the oven and let sit for at least 10 minutes before serving.
- Slice into ½-1 inch slices and enjoy!