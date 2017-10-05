Bacon BBQ Chicken Bombs

F&L Market has the most fantastic Thick Sliced Market Style Bacon for $3.99 a lb – the perfect ingredient for these BBQ Chicken Bombs!

Ingredients:

5 boneless skinless chicken breasts or 10 fillets

5 jalapenos, de-seeded, sliced in half lengthwise

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

salt and pepper to taste

20 slices bacon

1 cup barbecue sauce

Instructions:

If using chicken breasts, cut them lengthwise into thin fillets, each fillet will make one bomb. Pound the chicken fillets between parchment paper until about ¼ inch thin. Season each with salt and pepper. Wash jalapenos, cut stem off, slice lengthwise, remove seeds and clean out center. Rinse jalapenos a second time. In a mixing bowl, mix cream cheese and chedder cheese until well blended. Fill each jalapeno half with about 1 Tbs or little more of cheese mixture. Place filled jalapeno half, cheese side down on chicken fillets and roll chicken around jalapeno.

It doesn’t always close the way you think it should. No worries! The bacon will pull it all together.

Wrap 2 pieces of bacon (one at a time) tightly around the rolled chicken, start at one end, wrap half the fillet and finish the 2nd half with the other piece of bacon, and tuck bacon into itself to seal ends closed.

You do not need toothpicks, because it all comes together in the cooking process.

FOR OVEN VERSION: