Bacon Cheeseburger Cauliflower Casserole

This Casserole only has 3.5 net carbs and 1.7 grams of sugar. Serves 10 and it is yummy.

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower or about 6 cups florets

1/3 cup (1.4oz) (40g) coconut flour or choice flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 ounces uncured reduced sodium bacon

1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Sauce

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon coconut flour or choice

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

8 ounces sliced organic 100% cheddar cheese (I used Horizon)

Instructions

Steam the cauliflower until fork tender. Place into a food processor and pulse until it resembles rice. Set aside in a bowl to cool then add the flour and salt and mix well. Cook the bacon in a large skillet until moderately cooked, but not crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to keep bacon juice in skillet. Transfer bacon to a paper towel lined plate to cool. Once cool chop into pieces. Add the ground beef to the same skillet and cook until browned. Add the onion powder, oregano, garlic powder, salt, pepper and mix well. Remove the beef with a slotted spoon and transfer to a bowl. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. For the sauce: Add the butter to the same skillet and stir in the flour over low heat. Cook until the flour has absorbed the butter then add heavy cream and mustard. Continue to cook on low heat until the sauce thickens.

Assembly: