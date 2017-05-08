Bacon Cheeseburger Cauliflower Casserole
This Casserole only has 3.5 net carbs and 1.7 grams of sugar. Serves 10 and it is yummy.
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower or about 6 cups florets
- 1/3 cup (1.4oz) (40g) coconut flour or choice flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 6 ounces uncured reduced sodium bacon
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Sauce
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon coconut flour or choice
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 8 ounces sliced organic 100% cheddar cheese (I used Horizon)
Instructions
- Steam the cauliflower until fork tender.
- Place into a food processor and pulse until it resembles rice.
- Set aside in a bowl to cool then add the flour and salt and mix well.
- Cook the bacon in a large skillet until moderately cooked, but not crisp.
- Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to keep bacon juice in skillet.
- Transfer bacon to a paper towel lined plate to cool. Once cool chop into pieces.
- Add the ground beef to the same skillet and cook until browned.
- Add the onion powder, oregano, garlic powder, salt, pepper and mix well.
- Remove the beef with a slotted spoon and transfer to a bowl.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- For the sauce: Add the butter to the same skillet and stir in the flour over low heat. Cook until the flour has absorbed the butter then add heavy cream and mustard.
- Continue to cook on low heat until the sauce thickens.
Assembly:
- Place 1/2 cup of the sauce to the bottom of a 9 by 13 baking dish.
- Spread the cauliflower mixture on the spread as evenly as possible.
- Place 4 ounces of sliced cheddar over the cauliflower.
- Spread the ground beef over the cheddar slices evenly.
- Pour half of the remaining sauce over the beef.
- Place the remaining cheddar slices over the sauce.
- Pour the remaining sauce over the top and sprinkle with bacon.
- Cover and bake 30 minutes.
- Uncover and bake an additional 5 minutes.
- Allow to cool out of the oven for 15-20 minutes before slicing and serving.