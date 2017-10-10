Bacon Wrapped Mini Meatloafs

This week at F&L Market fresh ground beef is $2.09 a pound, and thick sliced market style bacon is $3.99 a pound. Utilize both of these ingredients in this wonderful meatloaf dish. My family loves this with mashed potatoes, slaw, and green beans.

Ingredients:

1 medium sized onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 large egg

1 cup bread crumbs

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon thyme

6 bacon slices

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

1/2 cup fried onion pieces

Instructions: