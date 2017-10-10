Bacon Wrapped Mini Meatloafs
This week at F&L Market fresh ground beef is $2.09 a pound, and thick sliced market style bacon is $3.99 a pound. Utilize both of these ingredients in this wonderful meatloaf dish. My family loves this with mashed potatoes, slaw, and green beans.
Ingredients:
- 1 medium sized onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup bread crumbs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 6 bacon slices
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
- 1/2 cup fried onion pieces
Instructions:
- Preheat oven or grill to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil for easy clean up.
- Melt butter in saute pan over medium heat. Cook onions until fragrant and slightly brown while stirring occasionally, about 3-5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add garlic, cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In large bowl, combine ground beef, egg, bread crumbs, milk, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, and cooked onions and garlic. Use hands to mix well, but try not to over work the meat. Divide into six equal sized portions.