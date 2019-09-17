Baked Chicken Breast with Mozzarella

F & L Market has Boneless Skinless chicken breast
Ingredients
- 4 skinless chicken breasts (around 9oz | 250g each breast)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic, (5-6 cloves garlic)
- 2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 red onion, peeled and sliced
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
- 3/4 cup fresh shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley or basil, to garnish
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 430°F.
- Place chicken breasts in a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil. Season with oregano, basil, salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon of minced garlic. Rub seasoning all over each breast. Arrange the tomatoes and red onion around the chicken in the dish.
- Whisk together the balsamic vinegar, sugar and remaining garlic in a jug to combine. Pour over the chicken breasts, flip each breast in the sauce to evenly coat.
- Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes (depending on the thickness of your chicken breasts), or until no longer pink in the middle. Sprinkle with cheese and broil (or grill) for 4-5 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden.
Garnish with parsley, and serve with rice or pasta drizzled with the pan juices.