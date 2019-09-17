Baked Chicken Breast with Mozzarella

F & L Market has Boneless Skinless chicken breast

Ingredients

4 skinless chicken breasts (around 9oz | 250g each breast)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon salt

cracked black pepper, to taste

1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic, (5-6 cloves garlic)

2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 red onion, peeled and sliced

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

3/4 cup fresh shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley or basil, to garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 430°F.

Place chicken breasts in a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil. Season with oregano, basil, salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon of minced garlic. Rub seasoning all over each breast. Arrange the tomatoes and red onion around the chicken in the dish.

Whisk together the balsamic vinegar, sugar and remaining garlic in a jug to combine. Pour over the chicken breasts, flip each breast in the sauce to evenly coat.

Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes (depending on the thickness of your chicken breasts), or until no longer pink in the middle. Sprinkle with cheese and broil (or grill) for 4-5 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden.

Garnish with parsley, and serve with rice or pasta drizzled with the pan juices.