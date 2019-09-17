Download the WLNI App

Baked Chicken Breast with Mozzarella

Published September 17, 2019 | By Janet Rose
Ingredients
  • 4 skinless chicken breasts (around 9oz | 250g each breast)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic, (5-6 cloves garlic)
  • 2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 red onion, peeled and sliced
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup fresh shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley or basil, to garnish

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 430°F.
  • Place chicken breasts in a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil. Season with oregano, basil, salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon of minced garlic. Rub seasoning all over each breast. Arrange the tomatoes and red onion around the chicken in the dish.
  • Whisk together the balsamic vinegar, sugar and remaining garlic in a jug to combine. Pour over the chicken breasts, flip each breast in the sauce to evenly coat.
  • Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes (depending on the thickness of your chicken breasts), or until no longer pink in the middle. Sprinkle with cheese and broil (or grill) for 4-5 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden.
Garnish with parsley, and serve with rice or pasta drizzled with the pan juices.

