Baked Crab Cake
Ingredients
- Makes 4 generous crab cakes
- ½ lb. of cooked jumbo lump crab
- ¼ cup each, or even less ( you be the judge) of finely chopped celery, red onion, red pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped basil
- ¼ teaspoon of Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup of panko breadcrumbs
- zest of a ½ lemon
- 3 tablespoons of Dukes mayo for the filling,plus extra for aioli
- Old Bay seasoning to taste, or creole if you want it spicier
- FOR THE AIOLI
- 1 cup of good quality mayo
- meyer lemon juice or regular lemon juice, fresh. Mix well til you get a nice consistency, add some salt and pepper.
Instructions
- Pre- heat oven to 500 degrees
- Spray a small baking sheet or pie tin with olive oil spray, no parchment or foil.
- Take a mixing bowl then add the mayo, zest and old bay, mix well.
- Fold in the celery, red pepper, red onion, parsley and basil and panko.
- Gently fold in the lump crab meat and combine everything. At this point you can taste for seasoning as you like it, adding salt and pepper to taste or more spice.
- Place bowl into the freezer for 10 minutes or fridge for 20 minutes, no longer! This allows the panko to set up and hold everything together.
- Take a ring mold, the one I used was around 3″ and fill it almost to the top, packing it down as your filling it.
- Gently push it out onto your greased baking sheet.
- Place them into the hot 500 degree oven for 8 minutes and do not touch or flip them over.
- Take them out after 8 minutes and let them sit on the baking sheet for a minute before removing.
- Swipe your platter or serving dish with some of the aioli then carefully take a fish spatula and lift the crab cake gently off the pan and actually flip it over with your hand so the deeper golden side that was on the bottom is now facing up.
- Garnish with more aioli, some parsley and a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning.