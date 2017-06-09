Baked Denver Omelet

Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
  • 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/3 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1 cup (heaping) chopped cooked ham (I used a fully cooked bone-in ham steak)
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • Sliced avocados, for serving (optional)
  • Chopped chives and hot sauce, for serving (optional)
Directions
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 7 by 11-inch or 9 by 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Sprinkle ham into an even layer in bottom of baking dish.
  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add red and green bell peppers and onion and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Evenly pour pepper mixture over ham layer then sprinkle evenly with cheese.
  • In a large mixing bowl whisk together eggs and milk until well blended. Season with salt and pepper and stir, then pour over mixture in baking dish.
  • Bake in preheated oven until puffy and set, about 22 – 25 minutes. Cut and serve warm with avocado slices and optional chives and hot sauce.








