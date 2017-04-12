Baked Easter Ham with Apple Cider Maple Glaze
Ingredients
- 1 bone-in smoked spiral-sliced ham (8-11 pounds)
- Aluminum foil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
Apple Cider Glaze
- 1 1/2 cups apple cider
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup NOT imitation
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp each ground nutmeg, ground cloves, dried thyme, pepper, chili pwder
Directions
- Remove ham from refrigerator and let sit at room temperature 2-3 hours.
- Whisk together all of the Apple Cider Maple Glaze ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer over medium heat, stirring often, until thickened and reduced, approximately 15-20 minutes. Stir in butter until melted. Glaze will thicken more as it stands.
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Adjust oven rack to lowest position. Pour 2 cups water into bottom of roasting pan IF you have a roasting rack. Place roasting rack inside pan. (Skip step if you don’t have a roasting rack.)
- Roll out 2 large pieces of foil to wrap your ham in. Place ham on foil and brush all over with some of the Glaze, including in between slices. Tightly wrap ham with foil and place on its side on the roasting rack (or bottom of pan). Bake ham until the center registers 100-110 degrees F, about 2 hours (about 12 minutes per pound).
- Remove ham from oven and increase oven temperature to 400 degrees F.
- Carefully unfold foil to expose ham and brush ham all over with Glaze (if Glaze has become to thick to brush, return to heat to loosen). Leave ham exposed and bake for 20-30 minutes or until edges are golden brown and caramelized.
- Remove ham from oven and brush again all over with Glaze. Spoon juices from bottom of pan all over ham. Loosely cover with foil. Let rest for 15 minutes then spoon more juices over ham and serve with any remaining Glaze.