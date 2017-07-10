Baked Muffaletta
Ingredients
- 2 cans refrigerated pizza crust
- 8 ounces deli shaved ham
- 4 ounces hard salami sliced thin
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella and provolone
- 1/3 cup chopped black olives
- 1/3 cup chopped green olives
- 1/3 cup chopped roasted red peppers
- 1 tablespoon zesty italian dressing
- 1 egg beaten
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Press one of the pizza crusts into the bottom and up the sides of a cast iron skillet.
- Place the olives, peppers, and italian dressing in a ziploc bag and shake to combine.
- In this order, layer the ingredients inside the crust: ham, half the cheese, hard salami, the remaining cheese, followed by the olive mixture.
- Place the second crust over the top and pinch along the edges to seal. Using a sharp knife, cut 4 slits in the top to allow the steam to escape. Using a pastry brush, brush a thin layer of beaten egg over the top of the crust.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Let set 5 minutes for before slicing and serving.