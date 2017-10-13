Beer & Honey Roasted Chicken
F&L Market has a 10 lb. package of Chicken Leg Quarters for $6.29. This is a delicious way to prepare it. Leftovers are great cold on a salad, too!
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken thighs (I used the ones with skin and bones)
- 1 bottle stout beer
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp corn starch
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- ⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large bowl, combine the beer, honey, mustard, corn starch and garlic and whisk it together until the mustard, the honey and the starch are dissolved.
- In a cast iron (or baking dish), pour the beer mixture.
- Season your chicken thighs with salt and pepper on both sides and add them, skin side down, to the cast iron. (Leaving the chicken to marinate in this mixture for about 30 minutes improves the flavor!)
- Bring the cast iron to the oven and roast for 45 minutes, turn the chickens skin side up and let it roast for 45 more minutes or until chicken is golden brown/caramelized.
- Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.