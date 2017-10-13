Beer & Honey Roasted Chicken

F&L Market has a 10 lb. package of Chicken Leg Quarters for $6.29. This is a delicious way to prepare it. Leftovers are great cold on a salad, too!

Ingredients:

4 chicken thighs (I used the ones with skin and bones)

1 bottle stout beer

2 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp corn starch

4 cloves of garlic, minced

⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: